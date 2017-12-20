EWT grabs Greek turbine deal

Dutch medium wind turbine fabricator EWT has secured a deal from Public Power Corporation Renewables (PPCR) to supply 22 machines for 10 Greek islands.

The deal includes the delivery, installation and commissioning of 22 DW 52-900kW wind turbines.

The turbines will be serviced by EWT via a long term DirectWind Service package, consisting of 24/7 condition monitoring, product and performance warranties plus preventive maintenance.

“Greece represents a country with tremendous wind resource to be used for the good of its population at a local level,” said EWT chief executive Mark Jones.

PPCR, a subsidiary of Greece’s largest power generation company PPC, announced the tender for 18 wind farms in Greece in August with 10 of those sites later awarded to EWT.

Meanwhile, PPCR and the European Investment Bank have signed a €85m loan agreement to increase renewable energy generation in Greece by 90MW.

The deal covers repowering of existing wind farms and the building of new small-scale projects.

The new wind farms are planned for the islands of Kefallonia, Chios, Lesvos, Crete, Mykonos, Samos, Evia, Limnos, Karpathos, Ikaria, Tinos, Psara and on the mainland in Karditsa.

The 16-year loan will also support hydro plant repowering at Arta and Vermio, and two new small facilities in Smokovo and Makrohori.

The work is expected to be completed in the next two years.

European Investment Bank vice president Jonathan Taylor said: “The EIB is pleased to expand our long-standing partnership with PPC to harness clean energy across Greece.”

PPC Renewables chairman Manolis Panagiotakis said: “This loan will bolster the generation of electricity from renewables in mainland Greece and on the islands.

“It will also support the change of the energy mix generated at Group level and will make energy supplies in Greece more sustainable and more secure.”

Image: medium wind turbine (EWT)