Saudis power Morocco wind

Saudi outfit ACWA Power and the Argan Infrastructure Fund (ARIF) have started generating first power from the 120MW Khalladi wind farm in Morocco.

The project consists of 40 Vestas V90-3MW turbines on 80-metre towers with 45-metre blades.

Vestas will also provide operations and maintenance for the wind farm.

The project was financed by long-term debt, mainly provided by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in collaboration with the Clean Technology Fund, and the Moroccan BMCE Bank of Africa.

It will generate 380 gigwatt-hours of electricity a year to “major industrial customers”, ACWA Power said.

ACWA Power president and chief executive Paddy Padmanathan said: “Today marks an auspicious moment for the company as we seek to expand our presence in Morocco through the successful operation of our power plants – working with governments and organisations alike to secure energy access and sustainable growth of the economy.”

ACWA Power owns 75% of the wind farm, with the other 25% owned by ARIF which is managed by Infra Invest.

