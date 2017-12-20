Austin soaks in Texas sun

Intersect Power is to sell electricity to Austin Energy from a 150MW solar plant in Texas.

The project will be located on 688 hectares of land and is expected to reach commercial operation in 2020.

Intersect Power is developing the project through its IPREH joint venture with Macquarie Infrastructure Corp.

Intersect Power chief operating officer and co-founder Luke Dunnington said: “We are delighted to partner with Austin Energy on this high quality and thoughtfully developed project, bringing competitively priced power to the city of Austin.”

Austin Energy general manager Jackie Sargent said: “This purchase power agreement not only gets us closer to achieving the city’s renewable energy goals, but it’s also a good deal for our customers.”

Image: Pixabay