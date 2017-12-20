Scots unveil £80m green push

Scotland has earmarked £80m for low-carbon growth in its first Energy Strategy, which was published today.

The money will be split between a £20m energy investment fund and a £60m low carbon innovation fund, which will support the development of renewable and low carbon infrastructure.

Other aims cover energy efficiency improvements in Scottish homes, buildings, industrial processes and manufacturing, providing a secure energy supply, and continued support for investment and innovation across the oil and gas sector.

The government also plans stakeholder engagement and public consultation next year on its plans for a publicly-owned energy company.

“The aim is that this company will support economic development and contribute to tackling fuel poverty, as well as being run on a not-for-profit basis,” it said.

The plans for the company were announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in October.

Scottish Business, Energy and Innovation Minister Paul Wheelhouse (pictured) said: “This strategy recognises and builds on our achievements to date and on Scotland’s capacity for innovation.

“(It) will guide decisions of the Scottish government over the coming decades. We want to make sure, within the scope of our devolved powers, good stewardship of Scotland’s energy sector – something we have called the UK government to step up to for years.”

Image: Scottish Government