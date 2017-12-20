Strainstall tackles tidal shackles

James Fisher and Sons subsidiary Strainstall has been chosen by Sustainable Marine Energy (SME) to provide two load shackles to help data monitoring of its Plat-I floating tidal device deployed off the Scottish coast.

Strainstall’s load shackles will be installed on the 280kW tidal platform installed in the Connel Sound off Oban to provide data supporting future development and to refine operational strategy.

The project aims to provide better understanding of the effects of extreme conditions and fatigue loads on tidal devices and SME required a method of monitoring the fatigue loads exerted on the platform and the turbines.

"One of Strainstall’s shackles is being put through its paces as we speak - the platform was installed with the shackle attached to the mooring turret," said SME mechanical design engineer Nick Cresswell.

"So far we have been getting some good data out which will allow us to verify the loading,” he added.

Data monitoring at the Connel site is planned to be carried out into 2019.

Image: Plat-I (John Howe/Scottish Association for Marine Science)