Esvagt seeks new chief

Kristian Ole Jakobsen is take on the role of temporary chief executive at Esvagt, following the departure of Søren Nørgaard Thomsen to Blue Water Shipping.

Jakobsen (pictured) started his career at Esvagt as chief technical officer and was promoted in 2013 to chief operating officer.

Related Stories Esvagt SOV starts Belgian tour

11 Dec 2017

Esvagt christens MHI Vestas SOV

01 Dec 2017 He said: “I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead Esvagt during this transition period, and will focus on further developing and strengthening the company in line with our strategy.”

Esvagt also announced that Jesper Lok will step down as chairman at the end of December.

Lok said: “It is always sad to say goodbye but I have concluded that the time is right for a new chairman to appoint the new CEO and lead the next stage of the company’s development.”

The company’s shareholders said they are currently looking for a new chairman.

Image: Esvagt