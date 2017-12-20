First Solar to shine in Pakistan

First Solar is to supply solar modules to a 100MW photovoltaic plant being developed by Zorlu Enerji in Pakistan.

The project, which will form part of the Quaid-e-Azam solar park in Punjab, will comprise over 860,000 thin film modules.

Related Stories First Solar wins 795MW US prize

06 Dec 2017 It is expected to be completed and connected to the grid by the first half of 2018.

The plant will generate about 180 million kilowatt-hours of electricity a year for Pakistan’s Central Power Purchasing Agency under a 25-year power purchase agreement.

Zorlu Enerji chief executive Sinan Ak said: “We are confident that First Solar’s advanced PV modules will thrive in Bahawalpur’s desert conditions, delivering over eight percent more energy than conventional crystalline-silicon panels.”

Image: First Solar