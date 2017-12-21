Greencoat snags Dromadda More

Greencoat Renewables has agreed to acquire the 36MW Dromadda More wind farm in Ireland from Impax Asset Management for €88.4m.

The project, which is located in Kerry, comprises 11 Vestas V112 turbines and is currently being energised.

Dromadda More, also known as Glanaruddery, will benefit from 15 years of Refit 2 revenues, Greencoat said.

The deal is subject to an “adjustment mechanism” that will assess electricity production over a year and adjust the acquisition price accordingly, the company said.

The acquisition will bring total capacity of the Irish company’s assets to 173MW.

Greencoat also announced a new €250m revolving credit facility with AIB, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Royal Bank of Canada and Santander.

The three-year facility will be used to re-finance €71m of existing project debt and fund new acquisitions, including Dromadda More.

Greencoat Capital partner Bertrand Gautier said: “We have now established a new revolving credit facility with a syndicate of five banks to allow us to effectively pursue wind generation assets when the right opportunities arise.”

