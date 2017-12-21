OX2 offloads 33MW in Sweden

Swiss asset manager Fontavis has signed a deal with OX2 to buy the 33MW Orrberget wind farm in the Ludvika municipality in Sweden.

The project, which will feature nine Nordex N117 3.6MW turbines, is expected to come online in the autumn of 2019, producing about 96 gigawatt hours of electricity a year.

14 Nov 2017 Nordex will install the turbines in summer 2019 and also provide a full service contract for 25 years.

NCC will build the project’s bases and carry out groundwork, while Borlänge Energi Elnät will provide the grid connection.

OX2 will continue to manage the wind farm for Fontavis once operational.

Fontavis director Marc Schürch said: “The addition of Orrberget to the newly established ‘Fontavis SCS SICAV-RAIF – Renewables Infrastructure Fund Europe’ allows us to strengthen our position in the Nordics and to achieve a critical size with regard debt financing as well as from a power offtake perspective.”

Last month, Fontavis bought the 21.6MW Stigshöjden wind farm in Västernorrland from OX2.

