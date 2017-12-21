Senvion stars in Oz

Senvion is to supply turbines totalling 80MW to Pacific Hydro’s Crowlands wind farm in the Australian state of Victoria.

The project, which is located north of Ararat, will comprise 39 MM92 turbines.

Senvion said it has already undertaken an early works package to ensure the wind farm is ready to commence generating by the end of 2018.

The project’s financial close is expected early next year.

Senvion Australia managing director Raymond Gilfedder said: “We are particularly pleased that the Crowlands wind farm contract will help us to provide even more opportunities for local people and businesses in regional Victoria.”

Pacific Hydro chief executive Mike Fuge said: “With over a decade of successful collaboration, Pacific Hydro is very pleased to again partner with Senvion to construct Crowlands wind farm, the fifth project our companies have delivered together.”

Image: Senvion