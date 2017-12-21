Articles Filter

Elisa rising off Spain

Nacelle and blades to be installed at 5MW offshore demo in the spring

Elisa rising off Spain image 21/12/2017

Spanish developer Esteyco is gearing up to install the nacelle and blades for its 5MW Elisa ‘self installing’ offshore wind prototype in the Spanish port of Arinaga in Gran Canaria.

Dutch heavy-lift specialists ALE will lift the Adwen-made hardware into place in the spring having completed tower installation at the project last month.

Related Stories

ALE hoisted the project's telescopic concrete tower using strand jacks to raise both sections.

“We are really happy with the what has been achieved so far, with the successful assembly of the two sections and the lifting tests,” said ALE project engineer Cecilio Barahona.

The €3.6m EU-backed demo project also features a concrete float and sink gravity-based foundation, which was installed earlier this year.

The prototype is expected to start generating electricity by the end of next year.

Image: Esteyco

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.