Elisa rising off Spain

Spanish developer Esteyco is gearing up to install the nacelle and blades for its 5MW Elisa ‘self installing’ offshore wind prototype in the Spanish port of Arinaga in Gran Canaria.

Dutch heavy-lift specialists ALE will lift the Adwen-made hardware into place in the spring having completed tower installation at the project last month.

“We are really happy with the what has been achieved so far, with the successful assembly of the two sections and the lifting tests,” said ALE project engineer Cecilio Barahona.

The €3.6m EU-backed demo project also features a concrete float and sink gravity-based foundation, which was installed earlier this year.

The prototype is expected to start generating electricity by the end of next year.

Image: Esteyco