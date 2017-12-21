Nordex scores French double

Nordex Group has secured contracts to supply 15 N117/2400 turbines for two wind farms in France owned by Elektrizitätswerk der Stadt Zürich.

The German manufacturer will provide turnkey installation for the Autremencourt and Vihiersois projects, as well as servicing the hardware for 20 years.

26 Oct 2017 The wind farms are scheduled to come online at the end of 2018 and in the first quarter of 2019, respectively.

They will produce about 100 gigawatt hours a year of electricity, Nordex said.

Image: Nordex