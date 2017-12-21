Scots set for renewables record

Scotland is on track for a record year of renewables generation with output for the first three quarters of 2017 some 19% higher than the same period last year.

New UK government figures show renewable energy in Scotland delivered the equivalent of 54% of its gross electricity consumption, and 42.9% of its total output, in 2016.

Scottish Business, Energy and Innovation Minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “Today’s very encouraging statistics show that Scotland is on track for a record year of renewable electricity generation, and that our renewable energy sector is stronger than ever.

"This reflects our commitment to clean, green energy investment, and we will continue to support the renewable energy sector to grow further in Scotland.”

