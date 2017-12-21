Articles Filter

Nordsee 1 crosses finish line

Northland and Innogy start commercial operations at 332MW project

Nordsee 1 crosses finish line image 21/12/2017

Northland Power and Innogy have started full commercial operations at the 332MW Nordsee 1 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The project, located 40km off the island of Juist, was fully commissioned on schedule and below its total budget of €1.2bn, Innogy said.

The wind farm’s 54 Senvion 6.2M126 turbines have been sending power to the grid since September, the company added.

Northland Power owns 85% of the project, with Innogy the remaining 15%.

Northland Power chief executive Johan Brace said: “Today’s announcement represents another important achievement for Northland.

“The successful completion of our second offshore wind farm demonstrates Northland’s ability to deliver large-scale sustainable energy infrastructure that creates long-term value.”

