Nordsee 1 crosses finish line

Northland Power and Innogy have started full commercial operations at the 332MW Nordsee 1 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The project, located 40km off the island of Juist, was fully commissioned on schedule and below its total budget of €1.2bn, Innogy said.

Northland Power owns 85% of the project, with Innogy the remaining 15%.

Northland Power chief executive Johan Brace said: “Today’s announcement represents another important achievement for Northland.

“The successful completion of our second offshore wind farm demonstrates Northland’s ability to deliver large-scale sustainable energy infrastructure that creates long-term value.”

Image: Senvion