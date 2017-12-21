GeoSea ties Taiwan knot

Belgian company GeoSea and Taiwan shipyard CSBC Corp are to form a joint venture to transport and install foundations and turbines for offshore wind projects off the coast of the Asian island.

The partners said the JV will become a contractor in its own right that will be incorporated in Taipei by mid-2018, subject to regulatory approval.

The JV will then start bidding for offshore wind work, they added.

The companies said the venture will combine GeoSea’s fleet and know-how with CSBC’s local market knowledge.

Image: GeoSea