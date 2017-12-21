Vestas lands Welsh workout

Vestas is to supply turbines totalling 96MW to Innogy Renewables UK for the Clocaenog Forest wind farm in Wales.

The deal, which was first reported in the subscriber-only newsletter reNEWS in August, covers the delivery, installation and commissioning of V105-3.45MW hardware.

Related Stories Vestas expands German fanbase

22 Dec 2017

Vestas on repeat in India

02 Nov 2017 The turbines will feature “special towers” to meet tip height restrictions at the project in Conwy and Denbighshire, the Danish manufacturer said.

Delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2019, Vestas added.

The order also includes a 15-year active output management 5000 service agreement.

Vestas Northern Europe president Klaus Steen Mortensen said: “Clocaenog proves Vestas’ capability to provide innovative technology and customised solutions that meet customers' specific needs and optimise their business case.”

Image: Vestas