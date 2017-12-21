WPD safe hands for Polish wind

WPD Windmanager has signed a deal with UK-based Impax Asset Management for the business management of a 42MW wind farm in Kisielice, Poland.

The project, managed by Impax and situated about 90km from Gdansk, features 21 Enercon E-82 2MW turbines.

16 Oct 2017 The contract starts on 1 January when WPD will take over accounting, budgeting and reporting services. WPD will also provide reporting for the owners and banks.

Impax senior asset manager Rhiann Gray said: “WPD Windmanager has many years of experience in the management of international wind farms and is already responsible for other wind projects in Poland.

“Therefore, we are pleased to have such an experienced partner for our wind farm in Kisielice at our side.”

