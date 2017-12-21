Oz gang tap Murra Warra wind

RES Australia and Macquarie Capital are to supply power to a Telstra-led consortium from the 226MW first phase of the Murra Warra wind farm near Horsham in western Victoria.

The developers said they now have contracting certainty for the first stage of the project and will start construction next year.

About 150 full-time jobs will be created during construction and eight once operational.

The consortium buying the electricity also includes ANZ, Coca-Cola Amatil and the University of Melbourne.

RES Australia chief executive Matt Rebbeck said the consortium’s involvement was critical in underwriting the project

“Telstra has co-ordinated another landmark deal, which underwrites the first stage of this wind farm, which will bring investment and create a real jobs boost for regional Victoria, and reduce Australia’s emissions.”

Telstra Energy executive director Ben Burge said: “From a Telstra perspective it is another example of how we can use our in-house capabilities to help our enterprise customers and some of Australia’s leading organisations become more involved in the sector, support renewable energy and make a sizeable dint in their power costs.”

Image: Pixabay