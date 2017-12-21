Statoil plays Dutch zero bid game

Statoil has submitted a bid in the zero-subsidy tender for the 700MW Hollandse Kust Zuid 1&2 offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

The Norwegian company said getting access to Hollandse Kust Zuid 1&2 is part of its strategy to invest €10bn in renewable and low carbon projects in the coming years.

Statoil vice-president for new energy solutions Irene Rummelhoff said the company is a key energy supplier to the Netherlands and is committed to continue to be so for “decades to come”.

“We see the Dutch energy market providing sustainable long-term value and we want to expand our position in this market,” she added.

“An important element in our application is to apply future-fit operations & maintenance concepts suitable for the Hollandse Kust area.

"The project proposal will be firmed up in the months to come and we expect to be able, through cooperation with selected suppliers, to improve it even further.”

The award of the Hollandse Kust Zuid 1&2 concession is expected to take place in March 2018, according to Statoil.

Image: reNEWS