Enel toasts 718MW LatAm joy

Enel has won the rights to develop wind farms totalling 718MW in Brazil and Argentina, in the Latin American countries’ latest renewables auctions.

In Brazil, Enel will develop three projects totalling 618MW, after securing 20-year power supply contracts in the tender organised by the country’s energy regulator ANEE.

01 Dec 2017 The largest of the three wind farms will be the 510MW Lagoa do Barro project in the Lagoa do Barro do Piauí, Queimada Nova and Dom Inocêncio municipalities of Piaui state.

The other facilities are both located in Bahia. They are the 78MW Morro do Chapéu 2 extension to the 172MW Morro do Chapéu Sul wind farm, and a 30MW extension to the operational 180MW Delfina plant.

Each wind farm will supply electricity to a pool of distribution companies operating in Brazil’s regulated market.

Enel said it will invest $750m to build the three projects.

In Argentina, Enel Green Power Argentina has been awarded the right to build the 100MW Pampa wind farm in Chubut province.

The project will cost nearly $130m to build and is expected to come online in the first half of 2020.

It will sell electricity to Argentina’s wholesale electric market management company CAMMESA under a 20-year power purchase agreement.

Enel Green Power head Antonio Cammisecra said: “We are very pleased about the renewable capacity awarded to us in this tender, building on the excellent results already achieved in South America.”

Image: Enel Green Power