Vestas man to take Bladt helm

Danish fabricator hires Klaus Steen Mortensen as CEO from 1 January 

21/12/2017

Danish fabricator Bladt Industries has appointed Klaus Steen Mortensen as its new chief executive, effective from 1 January.

He will replace Jan Kjærsgaard, who is leaving to join FLSmidth as group executive vice president of the product companies division, Bladt said.

Mortensen was previously president of Vestas Northern Europe, a position he held for 11 years.

Bladt Industries board chairman Jens Due Olsen said: “I am delighted to welcome Klaus as he brings an impressive track record and a highly relevant experience base which makes him a perfect fit as CEO of Bladt Industries.”

Mortensen said: “I believe I can contribute to the continued positive development of Bladt Industries by leveraging our track record to deliver best-in-class products and services to our customers and remain the trusted partner to the offshore developers, utilities and EPCI contractors for the years to come.”

Image: Bladt Industries

