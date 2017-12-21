DeBu demo for mono bucket

Two Universal Foundation-made suction bucket monopile foundations topped with MHI Vestas 8.4MW turbines are planned for the proposed demo at Northland Power’s 252MW DeBu wind farm off Germany.

The steel foundations will be made in the UK at Harland and Wolff's Belfast Yard, should the two-turbine scheme secure the necessary consents.

02 Feb 2017 The add-on is possible thanks to a programme by the German government which allowed extra capacity to be added to the DeBu project for a demo site.

Fred Olsen subsidiary Universal Foundation (UF) has been refining its designs of the suction bucket foundation since 2001.

UF business development director Kristian Ascanius Jacobsen recently told reNEWS the latest deployment of the hardware off Germany would act as “final proof” of the UF concept.

