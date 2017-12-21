London to host marine masterclass

An Innovate UK funded project is to hold a marine moorings masterclass at London’s Brunel University on 26 January.

The event will be hosted by the project partners of STORM (Specialised Thimbles for Offshore Renewable Marine energy), led by Tension Technology International (TTI).

As the project draws to a close, the STORM project partners – TTI, Brunel University London, Nylacast and the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) – have invited representatives from the offshore wind, wave and tidal energy sectors to share their experiences and challenges in marine moorings.

The masterclass aims to identify the existing gaps and needs of the industry, encourage new partnerships to form and develop further R&D projects around moorings.

STORM project manager at TTI Nigel Briggs said: “Mooring systems are critical for the success of offshore floating renewable energy devices, which are constantly pushed to their extreme limits in high energy environments.

“By working together, and reducing duplication of effort on developing moorings solutions, marine energy developers can focus on the most vital aspect of marine energy technology development aiding there move towards commercialisation.”

