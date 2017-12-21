Articles Filter

EEW loads Hornsea 1 monopiles

First six foundations on route to UK for storage ahead of installation

EEW loads Hornsea 1 monopiles image 21/12/2017

EEW has loaded out the first six monopiles at the quay in Rostock for Orsted’s 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm off the UK east coast.

SAL Heavylift crane vessel Svenja carried out the work, which took place between 18 and 21 December, EEW said.

The foundations, which are 65 metres long and weigh 800 tonnes, are now being to transported to Able Seaton port in the UK.

They will be stored at the port until installation starts, EEW said.

The company added that first 48 monopiles have to be shipped by the end of January, but will be ready for load out three weeks earlier.

EEW is producing a total of 174 foundations for the project.

Image: EEW

