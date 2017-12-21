Vattenfall seeks offshore checker

Vattenfall is seeking companies to provide offshore project certification services at two North Sea wind farms totalling 850MW off Denmark.

The Swedish developer has issued an invitation to tender for the inspection and certification works at its 600MW Kriegers Flak and 350MW Vesterhav North and South projects.

Related Stories Cable guys on Vattenfall agenda

26 Sep 2017

Vesterhav calls for onshore wires

26 Sep 2017 Two lots worth up to €1m involve ensuring the design and manufacture of the projects' monopiles and transition pieces is up to scratch.

A third lot worth up to €1.2m covers overseeing the manufacture, installation, transport and commissioning of the projects' turbines.

Interested parties have until 22 January to apply.

Image: Vattenfall