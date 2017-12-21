Articles Filter

Goldwind fills boots for Oz giant

Nine bank syndicate to provide finance for 530MW Stockyard Hill project 

21/12/2017

Chinese wind turbine manufacturer Goldwind has secured project financing close to A$700m (€454m) to build the 530MW Stockyard Hill wind farm in Australia.

The money is being provided by a syndicate of nine banks led by National Australia Bank.

The other banks are ABN AMRO, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Mizuho Bank, Societe Generale, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and Westpac Banking Corp.  

Goldwind acquired the project, which is located in the state of Western Australia, from Origin Energy in May. 

Goldwind Australia managing director John Titchen said Stockyard Hill will feature the company’s new generation GW3S turbines, while a joint venture between SNC-Lavalin and WBHO has been appointed as the preferred contractor for construction.

