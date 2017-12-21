Enercon makes Lagerwey play

German manufacturer Enercon has signed an agreement to acquire an unspecified number of shares in Dutch outfit Lagerwey.

Lagerwey will continue to operate as a stand-alone company with its own brand and organisation but will closely cooperate with the German company “where synergies can be realised”, Enercon said.

17 Nov 2016 It added that the deal will enable Lagerwey to “benefit from Enercon’s scale in purchasing, production and global sales network”.

Enercon managing director Hans-Dieter Kettwig said: “This strategic partnership with Lagerwey is a great opportunity to strengthen our market position by enlarging the portfolio with further competitive and reliable wind turbines.

“We see Lagerwey as an ideal technological partner with an experienced and competent team.”

Lagerwey chief executive Huib Morelisse said: “The investment by Enercon in our company is an acknowledgement of our advanced level of technology and the innovative capabilities of our team.”

