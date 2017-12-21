Dutch zero-bid window shuts

The bidding window has closed for the zero-subsidy tender of the 700MW Hollandse Kust Zuid 1&2 offshore wind farm in the Netherlands.

The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy confirmed it had received a number of 'zero bids' in the window which opened on 15 December.

Economic Affairs and Climate Policy Minister Eric Wiebes said: “If these applications do indeed result in an offshore wind farm being constructed without any subsidy, it will be a huge breakthrough.

“This development also shows that we can keep down the costs for the energy transition if we address these issues intelligently and if the market and government work well together.”

EnBW, Masdar, Shell, Statoil and Vattenfall are among developers to have confirmed bids or expressed interest in building Hollandse Kust Zuid 1&2 on a subsidy-free basis.

The around 700MW project is due online by 2022.

Image: reNEWS