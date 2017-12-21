Swedes order Vestas smorgasbord

Vestas is to supply Vasa Vind with turbines totalling 49MW for the Munkflohögen wind farm in Sweden.

The order is for 23 V110-2.0MW machines for delivery and commissioning in the second half of 2018.

02 Nov 2017 The turbines will be delivered in “various power modes that maximise each turbine’s energy production based on its specific location at the site”, Vestas said.

The contract also includes a 25-year active output management 5000 service agreement.

The project is located outside Östersund in central Sweden and is being developed by Vasa Vind together with an unnamed “institutional partner”.

Vestas head of sales nordics Christer Baden Hansen said: “After partnering for the record-breaking 288MW Åskälen project, the Munkflohögen project demonstrates our strong partnership with Vasa Vind.”

