Canadians to deliver Brazil sun

112MW PV plant to be built in Pernambuco state by January 2021 

Canadians to deliver Brazil sun image 21/12/2017

Canadian Solar has won the right to develop a 112MW solar farm in Brazil in the Latin American country’s latest auction.

The project, which is located in the state of Pernambuco, won a 20-year power purchase agreement in the auction. 

Construction is planned to start in 2020, with commercial operation before January 2021.

The plant will generate approximately 255,743 megawatt-hours of electricity a year.

Image: Canadian Solar

