Canadians to deliver Brazil sun
112MW PV plant to be built in Pernambuco state by January 2021
Canadian Solar has won the right to develop a 112MW solar farm in Brazil in the Latin American country’s latest auction.
The project, which is located in the state of Pernambuco, won a 20-year power purchase agreement in the auction.
Construction is planned to start in 2020, with commercial operation before January 2021.
The plant will generate approximately 255,743 megawatt-hours of electricity a year.
Image: Canadian Solar