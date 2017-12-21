Canadians to deliver Brazil sun

Canadian Solar has won the right to develop a 112MW solar farm in Brazil in the Latin American country’s latest auction.

The project, which is located in the state of Pernambuco, won a 20-year power purchase agreement in the auction.

Construction is planned to start in 2020, with commercial operation before January 2021.

The plant will generate approximately 255,743 megawatt-hours of electricity a year.

Image: Canadian Solar