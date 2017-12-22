Articles Filter

JA Solar hits 1GW in India

Module shipments represent power capacity of 1.7bn Kwh

JA Solar hits 1GW in India image 22/12/2017

JA Solar is on target to hit a milestone in India this year with its module shipments expected to reach 1GW of capacity.

The shipments represent generation capacity of about 1.7bn kilowatt hours.

Related Stories

The solar module manufacturer said it now has a 10% market share in the Asian country.

JA Solar chairman and chief executive Baofang Jin said: “India is emerging as one of the world's largest PV markets, and JA Solar is well-positioned to continue to gain market share in the region.

“We remain focused on pursuing further innovation in solar PV technology to increase cell and module efficiency even further.”

Image: Pixabay

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.