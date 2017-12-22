JA Solar hits 1GW in India

JA Solar is on target to hit a milestone in India this year with its module shipments expected to reach 1GW of capacity.

The shipments represent generation capacity of about 1.7bn kilowatt hours.

31 Oct 2017 The solar module manufacturer said it now has a 10% market share in the Asian country.

JA Solar chairman and chief executive Baofang Jin said: “India is emerging as one of the world's largest PV markets, and JA Solar is well-positioned to continue to gain market share in the region.

“We remain focused on pursuing further innovation in solar PV technology to increase cell and module efficiency even further.”

Image: Pixabay