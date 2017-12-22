Articles Filter

Chinese unveil 3GW offshore push 

CGN plans to develop two sites off Guangdong province

China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) is to build a 3GW offshore wind farm off the coast of Guangdong province, according to local media reports.

CGN said it would install turbines at two sites near the city of Jieyang, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The company will initially invest about $760m in the projects, with total investment in the developments estimated at over $15bn, the report said.

CGN New Energy has been operating since September 2016 a 150MW offshore wind farm 25km off the coast of Rudong County in Jiangsu Province, the report added.

Image: reNEWS

