Leask lays Scots wave foundation

Leask Marine has installed the foundation for Swedish wave developer Corpower’s C3 prototype to be deployed at the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) off Orkney.

The so-called bottom-based foundation module includes a mooring system with tidal adjustment function and tensioning capacity up to 60 tonnes.

Leask Marine’s C-Odyssey multicat vessel was used for the installation with a dive team assisting the subsea activity.

The half-scale C3 device has meanwhile been delivered from Corpower’s Stockholm base to a workshop in Kirkwall, Orkney.

The device is currently undergoing final checks, with installation and on-site commissioning at the Scapa Flow site expected at the beginning of 2018.

Image: C3 foundation module (Corpower)