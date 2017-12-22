Kriegers ready for substation leg up

Jan De Nul Group and Smulders have assembled the two steel and concrete foundations for the offshore substations for the 600MW Kriegers Flak wind farm off the coast of Denmark.

The foundations are now ready for shipping from the port of Ostende in Belgium, transmission system operator 50Hertz said.

01 Dec 2017 The structures have been placed on the barge Boabarge 37, which will sail to the Baltic Sea project site north of Jutland in Denmark.

The barge will then wait near the project site for the right weather conditions before the foundations are placed on the seabed, 50Hertz said. Jan De Nul will install the foundations.

The steel structures were fabricated by Smulders in Hoboken and shipped to Ostende, where they were placed on top of the concrete sections.

The largest of the platforms will also be the connection point for the German and Danish Combined Grid Solution, a new electricity interconnection between the two countries.

Jan De Nul was responsible for the design and construction of the gravity-base concrete structures.

Image: 50Hertz