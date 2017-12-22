Innogy wraps up Galloper turbines

German developer Innogy has completed turbine installation at its 353MW Galloper wind farm off the Suffolk coast of the UK.

The project's final Siemens Gamesa 6.3MW turbine was installed by Fred Olsen jack-up Bold Tern.

07 Nov 2017 “We only installed the first turbine in May so it's great to get it wrapped up in time for Christmas,” said project director Toby Edmonds.

Bold Tern was assisted by Swire Blue Ocean vessel Pacific Orca, which left the site earlier this month and is now being demobilised by Semco Maritime in the Danish port of Esbjerg.

“Our focus now is to finish off commissioning works and get to full power in 2018,” Edmonds added.

Galloper exported first power on 5 November and 12 of the project's 56 turbines are already sending power to the grid.

Bibby Marine Services walk-to-work service vessel Wavemaster 1 is on site supporting winter commissioning work.

The vessel recently extended its three month stay at the project and will now remain off Suffolk until mid-March.

