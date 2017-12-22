Windhoist completes Danish lift

Windhoist has completed the installation of turbines at the 17.25MW Skovengen wind farm in Denmark.

The project features five Vestas V112 3.45MW machines with 84-metre hub heights.

Windhoist said the hardware is suitable for high wind conditions and has a “very high capacity factor”.

Denmark plans to supply 50% of its electricity output from wind power by 2020, the company added.

Image: Skovengen wind farm (Windhoist)