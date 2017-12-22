Windhoist completes Danish lift
All five Vestas V112 3.45MW turbines installed at Skovengen wind farm
Windhoist has completed the installation of turbines at the 17.25MW Skovengen wind farm in Denmark.
The project features five Vestas V112 3.45MW machines with 84-metre hub heights.
Windhoist said the hardware is suitable for high wind conditions and has a “very high capacity factor”.
Denmark plans to supply 50% of its electricity output from wind power by 2020, the company added.
Image: Skovengen wind farm (Windhoist)