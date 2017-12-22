EWT eyes Dutch blade factory

Dutch medium wind turbine manufacturer EWT is opening a rotor blade factory in Enschede in the Netherlands.

The company said it had decided to continue the production of blades “under its own management” for use in its DirectWind turbines.

Related Stories EWT grabs Greek turbine deal

20 Dec 2017

EWT enters Danish market

29 Nov 2017 EWT said it has established a “core team” and will be recruiting further specialists for the various phases in the production process.

It will ramp up recruitment for the factory “considerably” in 2018.

EWT said it will also continue to co-operate with third party blade producers.

EWT chief executive Mark Jones said: “The region is known for its experience in wind and blade technology and commitment to growth of future technology.

“Logistically this also fits well with EWT’s supply chain, customer and corporate profile.”

Image: EWT