Hamburg shows onshore steel

Municipal utility Hamburg Energie and steel producer ArcelorMittal have set up three wind turbines on the latter’s site in the port of Hamburg, Germany.

The 9MW project features three 3MW Nordex N117/3000 machines.

The partners expect to produce some 23 gigawatt hours of electricity a year.

“Even industrial areas with sensitive operating facilities are suitable as wind farms,” said Hamburg Energie executive Michael Prinz.

Image: Nordex