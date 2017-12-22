Vestas expands German fanbase

Vestas is to supply turbines totalling 28MW to a new customer in Germany called Ebert Erneuerbare Energien Projekt.

The family-owned company has ordered eight V136-3.45MW turbines for the Grohnde-Kirchohsen wind farm in Lower Saxony in north Germany.

The deal also includes an active output management 5000 service agreement and the VestasOnline Compact SCADA solution.

The project will be built next to the Grohnde nuclear power plant, which is set to be closed in 2021.

Ebert Erneuerbare Energien Projekt owner Tim Ebert said: “Our project faced administrative challenges like project delays and a changing legal framework and Vestas proved to be a reliable partner in solving these.

“Consequently, Vestas offered a cost-effective project while at the same time ensuring a long-term profitable operation of our wind project in Grohnde-Kirchohsen despite a reduced tariff according to EEG 2017.”

Vestas Central Europe president Nils de Baar said: “We will continue to support our new customer with our efficient service and broad project management expertise utilising our profound experience in the German market.”

