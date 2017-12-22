Hanwha builds Turkish PV shop

Solar module manufacturer Hanwha Q Cells has broken ground on a new photovoltaic manufacturing facility in Ankara, Turkey.

The factory is the result of the Karapinar Renewable Energy Resource Area tender, which the Turkish government awarded to the consortium of Hanwha Q Cells and Kalyon Enerji in March.

Modules from the plant will be used in the construction of a 1GW solar plant to be built at Konya-Karapinar.

The Hanwha-Kalyon joint venture will also set up a research and development centre at the site.

Image: Hanwha