Spanish float with Eolfi in Taiwan

French floating offshore wind developer Eolfi and Spanish outfit Cobra Concesiones are partnering on projects in Taiwan.

Cobra Concesiones has finalised a shareholding in Eolfi Greater China, a subsidiary of Eolfi that has been active in Taiwan since 2012.

Related Stories Eolfi Greater China is developing a portfolio of five commercial floating wind farm projects with a target size of 500MW each.

The partners said Cobra’s shareholding will “secure and speed up the development of these commercial projects”.

Eolfi chairman Alain Delsupexhe said: “This partnership marks a milestone in our development in Taiwan.

“Amongst other things, the partnership will give a boost to the W1N farm project already benefiting from a grid access approval by Taipower off Taoyuan, a farm expected to be commissioned in 2022.”

Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright advised both parties on the transaction.

Image: Pixabay