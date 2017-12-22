Spanish float with Eolfi in Taiwan

Articles Filter

Partnership with Cobra Concesiones to develop up to five 500MW projects  

French floating offshore wind developer Eolfi and Spanish outfit Cobra Concesiones are partnering on projects in Taiwan.

Cobra Concesiones has finalised a shareholding in Eolfi Greater China, a subsidiary of Eolfi that has been active in Taiwan since 2012. 

    Eolfi Greater China is developing a portfolio of five commercial floating wind farm projects with a target size of 500MW each. 

    The partners said Cobra’s shareholding will “secure and speed up the development of these commercial projects”. 

    Eolfi chairman Alain Delsupexhe said: “This partnership marks a milestone in our development in Taiwan. 

    “Amongst other things, the partnership will give a boost to the W1N farm project already benefiting from a grid access approval by Taipower off Taoyuan, a farm expected to be commissioned in 2022.”

    Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright advised both parties on the transaction.

    Image: Pixabay

