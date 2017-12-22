Amalia hires MPI O&M muscle

MPI has signed a five-year contract with Eneco to provide offshore transport and lifting during operations and maintenance at the 120MW Prinses Amalia wind farm off the Netherlands coast.

The contract will begin on 1 January and will see MPI jack-up vessels provide the muscle for component exchanges until 2023.

Related Stories Triton puts trust in MPI

03 Oct 2017

Eon makes hay at Rampion

14 Jun 2017 MPI will carry out two planned campaigns each year for the change of gearboxes, generators, transformers, blades and bearings on the project’s 60 Vestas 2MW turbines.

The role includes the design and provision of sea fastening, plus all engineering and project management.

There are options to extend the contract by a further three years beyond the initial five years, the company said.

Image: Eneco