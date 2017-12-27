TRIG dives into offshore wind

Investment company The Renewables Infrastructure Group has taken a 14.7% share in the 317MW Sheringham Shoal offshore wind farm in the UK for £80m.

The deal, equivalent to around 47MW of capacity, marks TRIG’s entry into the offshore wind sector and boosts its project portfolio to 820MW.

Cash was drawn from a revolving acquisition facility. The company said the purchase "is consistent with TRIG's strategy of investing in long-term income-producing projects".

TRIG secured the stake via a new joint venture holding company alongside Equitix Limited, which now holds 25.3% of Sheringham. The other partners are Statoil with 40% and the Green Investment Group with 20%.

Sheringham (pictured) features 88 Siemens 3.6MW turbines and has been live since 2012. It will earn 2 ROCs per megawatt-hour until 2032.

