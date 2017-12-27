Eolfi hits Tawian hurdle

Floating offshore wind developer Eolfi has been denied permission for a project off Taiwan, according to local reports.

The W1N wind farm had been proposed by Eolfi Greater China some 15km off Taoyuan, said the Taipei Times.

22 Dec 2017 Eolfi reportedly made a number of changes to the project in a bid to win over officials but could not overcome concerns over impacts on shipping lanes.

Spanish company ACS, which is already involved in the Kincardine floating wind project off Scotland, last week took a stake in the Taiwan venture.

Image: SXC