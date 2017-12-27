Articles Filter

Eolfi hits Tawian hurdle

Officials reportedly 'reject' W1N project, where ACS is partner

27/12/2017

Floating offshore wind developer Eolfi has been denied permission for a project off Taiwan, according to local reports.

The W1N wind farm had been proposed by Eolfi Greater China some 15km off Taoyuan, said the Taipei Times.

Eolfi reportedly made a number of changes to the project in a bid to win over officials but could not overcome concerns over impacts on shipping lanes.

Spanish company ACS, which is already involved in the Kincardine floating wind project off Scotland, last week took a stake in the Taiwan venture.

