Arise boosts Swedish portfolio

Development company Arise has signed an option agreement to acquire the 35MW Enviksberget wind farm in Sweden from Dala Vind.

The project is fully permitted and holds a grid connection. It is near the Svartnas wind that Arise is currently constructing for BlackRock.

17 Feb 2017 Arise said it will finalise the project before selling it onto an investor in 2018. “The purchase price will become payable if and when Arise finally acquires the project,” it said.

The deal is part of a wider strategy to buy and developer “attractive” wind farms for on-sale to external investors.

"We are pleased to have made our first transaction with Dala Vind and look forward to good cooperation,” said Arise.

