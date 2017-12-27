Articles Filter

Arise boosts Swedish portfolio

35MW Enviksberget wind farm will be 'on-sold' to investor in 2018

Arise boosts Swedish portfolio image 27/12/2017

Development company Arise has signed an option agreement to acquire the 35MW Enviksberget wind farm in Sweden from Dala Vind.

The project is fully permitted and holds a grid connection. It is near the Svartnas wind that Arise is currently constructing for BlackRock.

Related Stories

Arise said it will finalise the project before selling it onto an investor in 2018. “The purchase price will become payable if and when Arise finally acquires the project,” it said.

The deal is part of a wider strategy to buy and developer “attractive” wind farms for on-sale to external investors.

"We are pleased to have made our first transaction with Dala Vind and look forward to good cooperation,” said Arise.

Image: an Arise project in Sweden (Arise)

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.