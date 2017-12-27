Vestas rides Mexican wave

Vestas has secured a 118MW turbine order for the Vicente Guerrero wind farm in Tamaulipas, Mexico.

The contract from Compania Eolica Vicente Guerrero includes six V136-3.45MW and 27 V136-3.6MW turbines.

22 Nov 2017 Project management will be executed by Servicios y Desarrollos Energeticos and Inver Management. Delivery is due in the third quarter of 2018 with commissioning in 2019.

The deal pushes Vestas’s order intake in Mexico in 2017 to more than 700MW.

“The strong order intake in 2017 underlines Vestas's strategic focus on the Mexican market, offering the latest technology and tailored-solutions to optimise the wind parks’ potential,” said the Danish manufacturer.

In the US, Vestas has secured an 32MW order for an undisclosed customer. The hardware qualifies for PTC supports and "enable future wind energy projects to be realised".

Image: Vestas