Germans map wind, solar tender

German grid regulator BNetzA has put flesh on the bones of a pair of 200MW combined solar and wind tenders slated for 1 April and 1 November 2018.

The agency has defined 98 administrative districts in which the share of renewables in relation to the load is already high and where bids will incur an additional charge in relation to other areas.

Wind power bids will be charged in 80 out of the 90 weak grid districts. In 68 of those, as much as 0.58 eurocents per KWh will be added to bids.

Solar power bids will need to add an additional charge between 0.08 and 0.88 eurocents per KWh, depending on the administrative district. The lowest charge will be added in 68 districts, the highest charge in 19 districts.

BNetzA has published a list of all districts affected and the respective additional charges on its website.

The minimum capacity of installations eligible for the auctions is 750kW, BNetzA said. Open field solar installations will be accepted up to a 10MW capacity while in a few districts 20MW installations will be allowed.

Developers will need to have received their construction permit and register the installations three weeks before the auctions. Further details will be revealed in early February, BNetzA said.

Image: a combined wind and solar installation (Solarpraxis)