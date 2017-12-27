WEB ties knot with Vestas

Turbine supplier Vestas has signed a partner deal with developer WEB for deployment of 4MW hardware at projects in Europe and North America, starting with 35MW across Austria and Germany.

The deal could potentially reach “three-digit volume” over the next two years and builds on a relationship that stretches back more than two decades.

Related Stories Vestas rejigs European sales team

14 Dec 2017

Spaniards widen NRG horizons

06 Dec 2017 "It is important for us to have a partner who shares common values such as reliability, sustainability and flexibility," said WEB.

"That is why we chose Vestas turbine technology and their team competencies for our extensive international project pipeline."

To kick off the deal six V136-3.6MW machines will be used to repower the Worbzig wind farm in Germany, replacing 12 V66-1.75MW machines.

In Austria, WEB will deploy V126-3.45MW machines at the Durnkrut projects at hubs of 117 and 149 metres.

Image: V126 hardware (Vestas)