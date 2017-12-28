Bali picks a Penguin

Finnish renewables developer Wello has received an order from Indonesian construction company Gapura Energi Utama for its Penguin wave energy device for a 10MW project in Bali.

Delivery will take place after the permitting process is finalised, which is estimated to be the end of 2018, Wello said.

23 Dec 2016 The project will be located next to Nusa Penida Island and will be the company’s first commercial deployment of the Penguin unit.

Wello chief executive Heikki Paakkinen said: “I am extremely proud that our long-term development work is now rewarded with this order.

“This is just the beginning, as there is global sales potential for the Wello Penguin wave energy device.”

Gapura Energi Utama president Komang Agus Pribadiana said: “This alliance could ignite the fabrication of a 100% local content and other supporting equipment could be produced locally as well.”

Wello said the Penguin system has been developed and tested for almost 10 years and floats on water to capture kinetic energy from the waves, which is then turned into electricity.

Image: Wello