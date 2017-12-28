Canadians toast rising sun

Canadian Solar has reached commercial operations at the 19.1MW Gunma Aramaki solar plant in Japan.

The project, which is located approximately 100km northwest of Tokyo, comprises 59,544 of the company’s CS6X MaxPower solar panels.

Related Stories Canadians to deliver Brazil sun

21 Dec 2017

Canadians shine in Mexico

27 Nov 2017 It is expected to generate approximately 23,830 megawatt-hours of electricity of a year for Tokyo Electric Power Company under a 20 year feed-in-tariff contract at the rate of ¥36.0 ($0.32) a kilowatt-hour.

Canadian Solar chairman and chief executive officer Shawn Qu said: “In 2017, we reached commercial operation on over 100MW of solar power projects in Japan.

“Our 19.1MWp Gunma Aramaki project is the first of our two projects in the Gunma prefecture to have reached commercial operation.”

Image: Canadian Solar