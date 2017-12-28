Articles Filter

Canadians toast rising sun

19.1MW Gunma Aramaki solar plant comes online in Japan

Canadians toast rising sun image 28/12/2017

Canadian Solar has reached commercial operations at the 19.1MW Gunma Aramaki solar plant in Japan.

The project, which is located approximately 100km northwest of Tokyo, comprises 59,544 of the company’s CS6X MaxPower solar panels.

It is expected to generate approximately 23,830 megawatt-hours of electricity of a year for Tokyo Electric Power Company under a  20 year feed-in-tariff contract at the rate of ¥36.0 ($0.32) a kilowatt-hour.

Canadian Solar chairman and chief executive officer Shawn Qu said: “In 2017, we reached commercial operation on over 100MW of solar power projects in Japan. 

“Our 19.1MWp Gunma Aramaki project is the first of our two projects in the Gunma prefecture to have reached commercial operation.”

Image: Canadian Solar

